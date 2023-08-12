The SunFlower State Jackpot Mounted Shooters are returning to Chase County.
Set for two performances Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. and Aug. 20 at 7 a.m. at the Strong City area, the talented marksmen and their horses will return to delight audiences with the free event.
Association owner Jason Schuldt said mounted shooting is one of the fastest-growing equine sports — and one of the most exciting for audiences to get involved with.
“The riders like the audience to get involved,” he said. “It’s very family-orientated and we’d like to keep it so we can get the families involved. We always want to make sure that if the audience has questions, we always want to be very open and we give them a chance for them to go talk to all the riders whether it’s a beginner rider or an accomplished rider.”
Similar to the Dixie Stampede, the riders may engage the audience in a history lesson by breaking them up into the North and South, ask the audience for callouts and more.
“It just gets them more involved and gets them rooting and cheering on riders and riders cheering on the crowd,” Schuldt said.
The show will feature some local participation as well as riders who travel all over the United States to showcase their skills. While the sport may look simple enough, Schuldt said a lot goes into putting together a performance.
“There’s a lot more difficulty to it than people actually realize in order to become good at it,” he said. “It’s running the story that basically every horse can be shot off of at least once. That’s why we have a lot of trainers. We do a lot of clinics ourselves to introduce horses to mounted shooting and we really try and promote it, that way if somebody is interested in it and they get to talking to one of our riders, they can point them in the right direction. We actually set up clinics, we set up basically play days to bring your horse out and introduce it to shooting the guns and the balloons. It basically desensitizes them.”
In fact, it can be surprising which horses excel at the sport.
“The horse that you would put Grandpa on, a Grandpa-friendly horse, a lot of those horses won’t shoot,” Schuldt said. “The ones that you think are crazy are the ones that end up shooting at a high level. It’s kind of interesting. You just never really know.”
Riders use real guns and .45 caliber bullets without projectiles on the end to maintain the excitement of the sport, while ensuring the audience’s safety.
“It’s actually black powder,” Schuldt explained. “The black powder is what actually explodes the balloon. All the ammo is certified. We have very, very, very strict rules. It doesn’t matter if it’s a .22 or a .45 caliber, no contestant can have live ammunition with a projectile on the end of it, even in their trailers during one of the competitions.”
“While they have their blanks in their guns, our riders are only allowed to be in certain areas, which we call a loading area,” he added. “Once their guns are loaded, they cannot leave that area. If a rider were to have a gun accidentally go off, and it has happened because it is black powder and black powder can be temperamental. the rider automatically gets disqualified. Never in the history of the sport have we ever had someone even get peppered by the gunpowder in a crowd.”
The SunFlower group is always looking to add more to their team and Schuldt encouraged anyone with an interest in the sport to reach out.
“It’s a fun sport,” he said. “SunFlower loves to help, my wife and I love to help people get involved in the sport. We’ve got trainers, we’ve got ammo providers, we’ve got everything we need to get stuff taken care of so we can get people on the right track.”
For more information, find the SunFlower State Jackpot Mounted Shooters on Facebook.
