The Chase County Commission discussed a snag in its road paving projects at a relatively short meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Road and Bridge Supervisor Thom Kirk gave the commission an update on the water main issues that required Cottonwood Falls city crews to dig four holes in the newly laid road. Kirk said the water main issues have been dealt with and the holes have been filled with sand and rock until the county can go back and try to level it with asphalt and chip seal.
“It’s not anyone’s fault,” Kirk said. “It’s disappointing, but it is what it is.”
The commission also established two funds, including a payment in lieu of taxes (PILT) fund — federal payments to the county to help offset property taxes losses from nontaxable federal lands within the county — and a rural housing incentive district (RHID) fund to be utilized as an account for the housing project at the Old School Development District.
In further business, the commission removed Bill Fillmore and added Matt Miller to the 911 account and signed a KWORCC inspection from last month.
The Chase County Commission will meet again Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. in Matfield Green.
