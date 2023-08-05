chase county courthouse
Courtesy photo

The Chase County Commission discussed a snag in its road paving projects at a relatively short meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Thom Kirk gave the commission an update on the water main issues that required Cottonwood Falls city crews to dig four holes in the newly laid road. Kirk said the water main issues have been dealt with and the holes have been filled with sand and rock until the county can go back and try to level it with asphalt and chip seal.

