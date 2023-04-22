dancing to the Land Band.jpg
Courtesy photo

It will be a classic, old-time Barn Dance in the loft of the 1915 barn at Pioneer Bluffs, considered by some to be the best dance floor in the Flint Hills.

On Saturday, May 6, the dance begins at 6:30 p.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. (or when dancers wear out). Beginners are invited to come at 6 p.m. for instruction.

