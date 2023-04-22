It will be a classic, old-time Barn Dance in the loft of the 1915 barn at Pioneer Bluffs, considered by some to be the best dance floor in the Flint Hills.
On Saturday, May 6, the dance begins at 6:30 p.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. (or when dancers wear out). Beginners are invited to come at 6 p.m. for instruction.
Music will be provided by the Land Band, and include a variety of dances, alternating group and couples’ dances (two-step & waltz) with old-time contra dance songs and vintage country music.
Everyone is invited to dance or simply enjoy the music. A cash bar will be available.
Players from several popular Kansas bands come together occasionally to perform as The Land Band: featuring Alice Boyle on fiddle, Lisa Grossman on bass, Matt Kirby on hammer dulcimer and accordion, Frank Martin on Irish flute and banjo, Chris Martin on accordion, Annie Wilson on guitar, and Ann Zimmerman on keyboard. Derrick Doty will be the caller for group dances.
Reservations are requested but not required and will help ensure plenty of chairs are out while leaving space for dancing. RSVP on the Facebook event page or to Executive Director, Lynn Smith, at lynn@pioneerbluffs.org or 620-753-3484.
There is no cost to attend this event; donations are appreciated and will support future program events.
