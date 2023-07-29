Do you have a quilt that is all blue or has some hue of blue? Would you like to display it in a beautiful 1882 limestone barn?
If you answer yes, then gather your blue quilts and prepare them for the 18th annual quilt display at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve over the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2, 3, and, 4. The quilts will be displayed in the historic barn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. all three days. The fun activity of voting for your favorite quilt continues. On Monday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m., the winner will be announced.
If you have a quilt you would like to display, please call the preserve at 620-273-8494 (hit 270) and drop the quilt(s) at the Visitor Center’s Administrative Office no earlier than the week of Aug. 28, allowing time for the staff to process each quilt.
Enjoy the Labor Day weekend and make a day of it by creating some family memories. Take a hike to see the bison, visit the newly rehabilitated 1881 limestone mansion, take a guided house tour, bring a picnic lunch, and see the fabric masterpieces created using different techniques, designs, and colors. Come to the park and make it your own.
