Do you have a quilt that is all blue or has some hue of blue? Would you like to display it in a beautiful 1882 limestone barn?

If you answer yes, then gather your blue quilts and prepare them for the 18th annual quilt display at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve over the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2, 3, and, 4. The quilts will be displayed in the historic barn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. all three days. The fun activity of voting for your favorite quilt continues. On Monday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m., the winner will be announced.

