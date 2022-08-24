August 23rd, 2022
Attendees: Toni Schneider, Dawn Sisson, Delwin Burton, Ruth Childs, Deana Starkey, Barb Davis, Ken Grochowsky, Becky Nurnberg, Matt Miller, David Glibbery, Jenna Gibb, Tiffany Harshman
The Committee met in the Commissioner Chambers at the courthouse. After discussion it was decided to set the official date for the 150th Courthouse Celebration to be October 6th & 7th, 2023. Minutes from all meetings will be published in the Emporia Gazette & Council Grove Republican for documentation purposes as well as to help spread the word & grow the interest of the people.
Becky Nurnberg with the Emporia Community Foundation offered to help the committee set up a designated fund for the finances of the 150th celebration. This will be an account with 5 name holders, 2 signers & a 5-day business turn around for payments. An account with ECF will make it possible for donations from donors to be tax deductible & for expenses to be monitored. Becky will send the particulars on the account to Toni Schneider with the Chamber & the committee will review at the next meeting.
Discussion was held regarding the time capsule that is in the vault at the Citizen State Bank. The plaque designating that the capsule will be opened at the 150th celebration is located on the wall in the Courthouse Basement. It was noted that there is a letter in the foyer of the courthouse that explains that there are letters from our predecessors in the floor under a screwed plank. The committee will further research the details of this by talking to fellow peers.
Many great ideas were discussed as to what this celebration could include, as well as people, business & groups to try to involve. A contact list was divided among the committee to personally call & notify that the official date for the Courthouse Sesquicentennial will be October 6th & 7th 2023 & invite them to participate, donate & spread the word.
Ideas discussed included: 1873 Ball, Parade, Car Show, Commemorative Coins, Ornaments, County Courthouse Flag, lapel pins, essay contests, banners in both towns to represent 150th Birthday, Trolly Car, Train Display, Reenactors, Street Dance, T-shirts, Food Trucks, Beard Contests, Golf Tournaments and Historic Building Tours. Ideas will be compiled into Committees lists to work with at the next meeting.
The Committee will meet again on October 11th @ 2 pm in the Chase County Courtroom. This meeting is open to the public as everyone is encouraged to help us celebrate Our Beautiful Courthouse.
