Kansas K-12 schools experienced another major adjustment Wednesday afternoon -- delaying the start of school to September 8.
Governor Laura Kelly released an announcement Wednesday discussing a plan to order public schools to remain closed until after the Labor Day holiday. The plan is in response to a resurgence of reported novel coronavirus cases across Kansas. The formal executive order is expected to be released Monday.
"The additional three weeks will provide schools time to get masks, thermometers, hand sanitizer and other necessary COVID-19 mitigation supplies,” Kelly said Wednesday during a news conference at the statehouse. "I can't in good conscience open schools when Kansas has numerous hot spots, where cases are at an all-time high and continuing to rapidly rise. We can’t risk the lives of our teachers, administrators, custodians, our students and their parents."
For USD 284, that means another change of plans after recently spending the majority of a board meeting discussing negotiations for reopening the schools and approving the school calendar.
“We are learning that things can change so quickly,” Superintendent Glenna Grinstead said in an interview.
The state and the districts are training Thursday on the Navigating Change document that was officially released Wednesday. Grinstead anticipates discussion around how this new announcement will affect those guidelines. The State Board of Education must still make the final decision, and more information is still to come.
The major consequence will be the effect on the academic calendar. The district is taking this as an opportunity to create a stronger plan for the school year ahead.
As for sports, Kansas State High School Activities Association has not released its guidelines. For now, districts are processing the announcement and all of its implications. Discussions will be held, and announcements will be made, but for now, thinking about how to best, safely serve students is at the forefront of thought.
“I am concerned about the long break that students have had,” Grinstead said. “It just seems like their summer break is continuing, and I am concerned about retention of material. It’s studied that students don’t retain as much information over break.”
Figuring out where students are between grade levels and subjects, especially considering where students were in the curriculum when schools closed in March and concluded in May, is an ongoing discussion with teachers. There is now more time to keep those discussions moving and to plan and prepare for the unprecedented coming school year.
Grinstead has been in constant communication with the board, but before meeting together, she wants to work with the teachers on a new curriculum calendar. No special board meetings are currently scheduled, and normally scheduled meetings will continue. School was originally scheduled to begin August 17 for teachers and 20 for students.
“Our goal is still the same,” Grinstead said. “It [doesn’t] matter when we get your kids. We love your kid. We appreciate your kid. We want to educate your kid. Whatever that is. We miss them.”
The Back-to-School committee will be sending out an additional survey, so families should keep an eye on emails and/or text messages from the district.
“Please help us start school in September by following all of the health guidelines,” a Facebook post addressing the announcement says on the USD 284 Facebook page. “We want to have school, and we want to see our students. Educating students is who we are, and we miss them. We will continue to work to achieve that goal. Thank you for your support.”
To stay updated on USD 284 announcements, visit www.usd284.org or follow the USD 284 Chase County Schools Facebook page.
