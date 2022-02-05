The rules have changed slightly for teaching in Kansas public schools. But so far, people are not lining up outside the district offices to take advantage of them.
“We do have a few new applicants that are working through the application process right now,” Southern Lyon County Superintendent Michael Argabright said Thursday.
By “few,” he means two or three. But in a small school district such as USD 252, as Argabright put it, “every little bit helps” as a backup for the faculty.
“We have had approximately 10 people express interest in the new substitute licensure requirements,” Emporia School District Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren said. “They are at different stages in completing the process.”
In Chase County, “We have not had any candidates come forward for the new license that is available,” Superintendent Glenna Grinstead said.
But she added some people have contacted her office about obtaining a “regular sub license.” There is a difference.
The State Board of Education approved a Temporary Emergency Authorized License Wednesday, Jan. 12. It allows 18-year-olds with high school diplomas to substitute teach if they pass a background check, even if they lack any college credits.
The new license was added as the omicron variant raced across the country. Sickness among the staff in Madison became so bad in December that students in USD 386 were sent away for three “home-bound learning” days before winter break.
Superintendent Stephen Jowers said during the January school board meeting that his district was “pretty well staffed” at the moment. He added that several people in Madison have offered to serve as substitutes.
But teacher attrition is a concern nationwide, due to the strain of coronavirus changes and other issues.
“The candidate pools are very small,” Argabright said, “and sometimes it takes a while to even get an applicant... That’s going to continue to get worse, because there’s not that many people going into the pipelines at universities.”
Data obtained by The Gazette this week from Emporia State University backs up that statement. And it’s not simply due to the pandemic.
ESU had 450 undergraduate elementary education majors during the fall semester. The number has steadily declined from 567 in the fall of 2017, a 20% decrease.
The number of bachelor’s degrees awarded in elementary education at ESU dropped from a peak of 152 in fiscal 2020 to 94 last fiscal year.
The number of undergraduate secondary education majors at ESU is declining as well. They’ve fallen from 1,022 in fall 2018 to 839 this past fall, an 18% reduction.
The KSDE emergency rules expire Wednesday, June 1. They specify that substitutes hired under the emergency cannot be extended unless they apply for regular licenses. But will the emergency need to be extended to next school year?
“A lot of it is going to depend on the situation,” Grinstead replied. As of this week, she had received no teacher resignations to take effect once the current term ends in May.
“I know a lot can change between now and the end of the year, but I don’t know that we’re going to have a huge turnover,” she added.
“Long-term, there may be advantages in looking at a broader spectrum of candidates,” Argabright said. “But they also need to be qualified and of quality to work with children.”
Argabright especially is concerned about keeping local control of the hiring.
“As long as districts go through the process to ensure that the quality of the candidates are appropriate, I’m OK with that,” he said. “Right now, we’re filled. We’re very fortunate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.