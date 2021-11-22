The Chase County High School KAY Club and the Junior High KAY Club both received a Gold award, recognizing student leadership and service to school, community, nation and world at the 2021 KAY Regional Conference on Nov. 3.
The conference was held at Yates Center High School. The tehme of the 2021 Regional Conference was "THE POWER OF ONE!" The event "affords opportunities for student leaders and sponsors from neighboring clubs to share successes and challenges, as well as exchange ideas."
The Kansas Association of Youth is a character-building, leadership training program directed by the Kansas High School Activities Association. Club members "learn to assume their citizenship responsibilities and to enrich their personalities through well-organized programs" that "emphasize four areas of service: school, community, nation and world."
Seven members of the CCHS KAY Club attended the conference. They were: Mayah Dorsey, Alexis Delong, Grace O'Brien, Abbey Vega, Laura Koch, Sierra Johnson and Kaylee Simpson. The group sponsor is Sam Cahoone.
Nine junior higher members attended the conference. They were: Madelyn Wilson, Reace Harshman, Wyatt Miser, Bryson Koch, Sophia Burton, Natalie Neff, Emma Mourousas, Maddex Beyer and Noah Green. The group sponsor is Susan Koch.
Members were able to take part in sessions in leadership training and organization skills.
"These conferences inspire delegates to return to their clubs to challenge their local members," KAY said in a written release.
