The home of Melissa and Jerry Linsea, Cottonwood Falls, has been selected as the spring Lawn of the Season for 2023.
Their lovely yard is laid out in several beds which include water features surrounded by plantings and red clay pavers. The plantings are a contrast of foliage textures and colors, such as hosta and mint, and a variety of flowers surrounded by various antique wrought iron trellises and fence. Pavers also provide pathways to the small, raised backyard garden plots neatly planted and surrounded by sedge and herbs growing up between the pavers. This lawn has lots of charm and no wasted space!
