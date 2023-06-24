chase county courthouse
Courtesy photo

The Chase County Commission approved new wildland firefighting gear and received budget requests during its meeting Thursday morning.

The Chase County fire department requested 40 sets of wildland gear to replace older, deteriorating gear. The gear will be paid for with the Local Safety and Security Equipment state grant program, for a total cost of $32,000, with the county matching 10%. The county will pay its $3,200 share out of the fire department fund.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.