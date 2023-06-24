The Chase County Commission approved new wildland firefighting gear and received budget requests during its meeting Thursday morning.
The Chase County fire department requested 40 sets of wildland gear to replace older, deteriorating gear. The gear will be paid for with the Local Safety and Security Equipment state grant program, for a total cost of $32,000, with the county matching 10%. The county will pay its $3,200 share out of the fire department fund.
Sheriff Jacob Welsh presented commissioners with his proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Welsh’s budget focused on vehicle repairs, polygraphs for new employees, salary for a sixth deputy, cutting down on overtime, an up to 3% performance raises for deputies and a 6% raise for base level dispatchers to help bring the county to a more competitive rate.
The county budgeted $528,000 total for the sheriff’s budget in 2023. With the proposed wage increases, Welsh said the budget would include $584,000 solely for personnel. In total, the 2024 proposed budget is sitting around $667,000.
Commissioners approved a replacement radar for the Sheriff’s Office for $2,995, as well as stop sticks for $3,006.
“We’ve got a radar that is defunct, it’s old. The lights are not working on it,” Welsh explained, adding that the radar company no longer stocks replacement parts for the radar.
Additionally, the five stop sticks — used to bring cars to a stop during a chase — come in sets of three, along with a training kit and a small stop stick for high risk traffic stops. Currently, not all deputies in Chase County carry the sticks.
“We’ve had two instances recently. One was a car chase out of Marion County. The deputy that was out that night did not have any stop sticks and by the time the other deputy that had stop sticks got there, the car chase was already past Strong City headed towards Emporia,” Welsh said.
Both purchases will be paid for out of the county equipment fund.
Road and Bridge Supervisor Thom Kirk gave commissioners an update on the stabilization process on 8th Street.
“The planned project was to start at the highway at Casey’s and go east to 210 and to go south on T Road beyond the intersection of 200, which we have done. We were coming up to the highway, working our last stretch up to Casey’s at the highway yesterday and the machine hit a hard spot and white smoke and dust started coming out of it and we discovered that there is a concrete roadway underneath that,” Kirk explained.
The road, which starts around the football field, cannot be repaired in the same way as the new roads, Kirk explained, as the old concrete requires different tools.
“We got the machine picked up above the concrete and we found three, four inches of asphalt material over top of it, so we filled that up. We got to a nice square stopping point right at the entrance of the football field,” Kirk said.
If the concrete needs to be dealt with in the future, Kirk said the process will likely shut down the road and will be costly.
“For now, I think it will be ok,” he added. Monday, the road and bridge crew will begin its chip seal process, with an intended completion date by the end of next week.
Kirk also presented commissioners with his budget for the next fiscal year. Kirk estimated the Road and Bridge budget at $1.935 million for next year, an increase from $1.885 million in 2023.
The budget included $515,430 for fulltime and partime road and bridge employee wages, however Kirk added that the figure did not include overtime or budgeting for additional employees. Currently, he said, the road and bridge department is still short around four fulltime employees, meaning the need for overtime is likely. If the department is able to hire more staff, Kirk said the figure will likely be closer to $600,000.
Other concerns in the budget this year included the special bridge fund. This year, the county budgeted $132,576 for bridge construction, however Kirk said the county likely needs to be replacing two bridges a year. With the average price to replace a bridge around $300,000 to $400,000, Kirk said, he would like to see that budget raised to close to half a million next year.
“I put that knowing full well that that might be a big ask for you,” Kirk added.
In further business, the commission signed an agreement with the City of Cottonwood Falls for road maintenance.
The commission also voted 2-0 to approve $1,200 for the county fireworks show. Commissioner Miller abstained from the vote, as he will be assisting in shooting off the fireworks.
The commission also:
F Received a ‘thank you’ from the class of 2023 for the county’s support of Project Graduation.
F Received a $3,500 allocation request from SOS, Inc.
The Chase County commission will meet again June 30 at 9 a.m. at the Chase County Courthouse.
