The Emporia Gazette
A Topeka man received minor injuries at a narrowed point on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County Sunday night.
Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 11:21 am
A Topeka man received minor injuries at a narrowed point on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County Sunday night.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Jimmy Murdock, 55, was southbound in the right lane about four miles north of the Matfield Green rest stop. The right lane is closed for part of that stretch.
Instead of merging into the left lane, Murdock went off the turnpike around 7:05 p.m. and crashed into the flashing arrow board. Then his vehicle rolled several times.
Murdock, who wore a seat belt, complained of pain but was not taken to a hospital.
It’s not clear why the right lane was closed in that area. The Kansas Turnpike Authority’s November update showed bridge painting complete for the year in the Flint Hills, with no other construction in that section.
