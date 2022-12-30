Drought map - end of 2022

Despite occasional wet weather, the drought map for the Emporia map has not changed much in recent weeks.

 Courtesy Drought.gov

Practically all of the Emporia area will end 2022 in a drought. Greenwood County has been hit especially hard.

The weekly federal U.S. Drought Monitor map posted Thursday shows only small corners of northwest Chase and northwest Lyon County are not in “moderate drought.”

