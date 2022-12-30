Practically all of the Emporia area will end 2022 in a drought. Greenwood County has been hit especially hard.
The weekly federal U.S. Drought Monitor map posted Thursday shows only small corners of northwest Chase and northwest Lyon County are not in “moderate drought.”
Greenwood County is much worse, with the southern 30% of the county in top-level “exceptional drought” with a severe impact on crops. Almost 85% of Greenwood County is in “severe drought,”
The federal report shows two area counties are almost average rainfall for the year. Lyon County was 0.01 inches below normal at the end of November, while Chase County was 3.81 inches above normal.
But Greenwood County was 3.41 inches below normal, even though November was ahead by 1.41 inches. No further rain is expected in the area through Sunday.
The report indicates drought conditions are likely to persist well into the new year. Winter historically the driest time of year in Emporia in terms of precipitation, with a mean 2.09 inches in January and February.
