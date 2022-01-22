The Chase County boys’ wrestling team took to the mat last weekend at the Halstead Tournament.
The Bulldogs competed against 18 other squads, placing 10th overall with 64 points. Douglass won the tournament, scoring 155 points.
The tournament was successful yet challenging for Chase County.
“Lots of steps forward even for our young guys that had a tough weekend,” said head coach Derick Budke.
Four Bulldog grapplers placed in the top six in their respective weight classes: Mitch Budke was first at 160, Cal Kohlmeier third at 182, Luke Budke fourth at 106 and Micah Cauthers sixth at 152.
Brock Griffin went 1-2 at 170, Clay Dold 0-2 at 145 and Colton Kewley 0-2 at 220.
Budke defeated junior Mac Chambers of Southeast of Saline. The football standout has amassed 19 wins this season along with 26 takedowns and 14 pins.
The Bulldogs compete at the Douglass Jamboree on Thursday and the Eureka Tournament Friday and Saturday.
