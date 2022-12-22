The winter storm called “Elliott” started arriving in the Emporia area Wednesday evening, with an impact stretching well into Thursday.
Emporia Municipal Airport reported 0.01 inches of precipitation from light snow during the night. That computes to less than one inch of snow so far.
But the National Weather Service expects Emporia to receive one to three inches of snow during the day. The forecast calls for “widespread blowing snow” until noon, with the worst of it ending by 10 a.m.
Wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour reduced visibility at the airport to 0.75 miles at 6 a.m. The official temperature was -1, with the wind chill at -25.
Cars were reported in ditches along Interstate 35 before dawn in parts of Lyon County. Blizzard conditions were expected in the Elmdale area of Chase County.
A winter storm warning continues in Lyon County through midnight. A Wind Chill Warning also is in effect through noon Friday, due to northwest winds gusting to 40 miles per hour.
The forecast high for Thursday is zero, with wind chills ranging between -25 and -32. Those values are not expected to rise noticeably until Friday night.
The heaviest snow was reported north of Interstate 70 at 4 a.m., but the storm line was moving southeast toward the Emporia area.
Yet cars were reported sliding into ditches northeast of Emporia as early as 5 p.m. Wednesday, as freezing rain fell preceding the snow. Two crashes were reported on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County by 6:30 p.m.
Emporia Municipal Airport reported only a trace of precipitation Wednesday, as the storm began moving through the area.
Occasional blowing snow is possible late Thursday night and Friday, even though the sky will clear.
