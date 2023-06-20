Six 4-Hers from the Flint Hills Extension District attended Discovery Days in Manhattan, Kansas, June 7-9.
Josepha Inlow and Bryson Koch represented Chase County at the event. Castyn Andres, Trinadee Fetters, Haylee Nielsen, and Gus Wainwright attended from Morris County.
Discovery Days is held on the Kansas State University campus and gives 4-Hers between the ages of 13 and 18 the opportunity to experience college life by living on campus, taking classes, and learning about hobbies and careers.
Youth also had the opportunity to listen to keynote speaker Dan Meers who is also known as KC Wolf. Dan shared his message about leadership and motivation with energy and excitement.
The final session of the event allowed youth to explore their strengths as a person and how to utilized those strengths when working with others.
