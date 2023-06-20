Screen Shot 2023-06-20 at 12.37.44 PM.png

Gus Wainwright, Josepha Inlow, Trinadee Fetters, Dan Meers (KC Wolf), Castyn Andres, Shandi Andres, Bryson Koch

 Courtesy photo

Six 4-Hers from the Flint Hills Extension District attended Discovery Days in Manhattan, Kansas, June 7-9.

Josepha Inlow and Bryson Koch represented Chase County at the event. Castyn Andres, Trinadee Fetters, Haylee Nielsen, and Gus Wainwright attended from Morris County.

