A group of Chase County residents spoke to commissioners last week regarding concerns with the recently passed resolution for bridge weight limits.
The resolution was passed Dec. 13 after County Attorney Bill Halvorsen spoke to commissioners regarding weight limits on county roads and bridges. While signage was placed throughout the county regarding weight limits, a resolution had never been passed. That meant that violations could not technically be fined.
To fix that issue, Halvorsen had proposed a resolution that would make violations to posted weight limit signs a class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to $2,500 per violation.
But Joey Heathman, who organized the discussion, said he and other residents were "curious" about how the resolution would affect them.
"We're curious on how this bridge law will affect us and what the resolution means," he said.
Chairman Tony Hazelton said it was fairly simple. Recently, the Chase County Sheriff's Office ticketed someone who was driving over the posted weight limits. But, since no resolution was in place, the ticket got thrown out.
"To be able to enforce anything like that, we have to have a resolution," he said, adding that resolutions are in place for everything from enforcing speed limits to running a stop sign.
The sheriff's office holds jurisdiction over those violations.
Heathman said there were also conditions about road conditions. Hazelton said he understood, but when the weather is dry, it's difficult to make those repairs.
Heathman said Diamond Creek Road is in particularly bad condition, where it's near impossible to drive down the road without equipment bouncing off the trailer.
"Grounding up Diamond Creek like Bazaar would make a big difference," he said, which Commissioner Matt Miller said was planned.
Heathman asked when the county expected to get work and Miller said it was slated to be completed before March — depending on the weather.
Residents wondered where the bridge weight limits came from and whether an engineer was involved. Commissioners confirmed that was the case.
Questions also arose over road maintenance and why private entities, like SEMA, were not allowed to perform maintenance without the county's backing.
Commissioners said it was a matter of making sure the workers were properly insured in case of a wreck or another catastrophic event.
Heathman said, if the roads don't start to improve, commissioners will start seeing a lot more of them at meetings.
"We're trying to do something to make it better with the money that we have," said Commissioner Randy Talkington. He said the mission of the board was to extend the life of all the county's roads and bridges.
"We don't have that many truck routes in the county," added Miller.
Commissioners said any residents with concerns should contact the Road and Bridge Department and then the commission if the questions or problems persist.
Talkington said the commissioners were not "trying to be difficult." And Hazelton agreed.
"We're here for the whole of Chase County," Hazelton said.
In other business, Dusty Fink spoke to commissioners about possible solutions to sewer issues at the courthouse.
He said the cheapest option would be to drill a new hole on the west side of the courthouse and connect directly to the main line. He said getting sewage moving more efficiently toward the end of the building would do a world of difference for the north end of the building.
Commissioners asked Fink to come back with more information.
The board also:
Heard a presentation from Ryann Brooks with The Emporia Gazette and Leader-News regarding legal publication rates.
Approved publication of a flood plain management resolution
Approved payroll, change orders and warrant register
Approved minutes from the Dec. 13 meeting
