Chase County Elementary kindergarten students met up with their pen pals from Neosho Rapids for an educational field trip last week.
Chase County kindergarten teacher Kathy Coble said students from Chase County Elementary and Neosho Rapids Elementary are each paired with one to two pen pals at the beginning of the year, as both schools work together to promote handwriting skills, animal and wildlife education and lasting friendships.
The kindergarten classes met on Zoom throughout the year before meeting up in Emporia for a day of education and fun. This year, the group visited the David Traylor Zoo and the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center (PAROC).
“On Zoom, we talked about our favorite animals because that’s our class project,” Coble said. “We go deeper into animals, their habitat and all that kind of stuff, what they need. ... You talk about it all year long so they really are excited.”
At the zoo, the students split into three groups to look at animals, learn more about zoos and animal safety and visit the Sertoma miniature train, before moving to the PAROC.
“We learned about the water cycle at one, we learned about fossils and how you dig them up and then actually went and looked for them and then we actually took a scavenger nature hike through the ESU trail,” Coble said.
Coble said the pen pal program began as a way for students to practice their handwriting skills.
“Writing is a standard for kindergarten and so it gives them a purpose to use their lines, use spacing and not only that, when they get a pen pal letter back, they can tell. ‘I can’t read this.’ ‘Well, why not? or ‘Wow, look at their handwriting. We can kind of use that as an incentive for handwriting,” Coble said. “... The focus of handwriting and how important it is, I feel like it’s just solidified. They actually understand why it’s important to have good handwriting and know how to write your letters. We get a ton of benefits out of it.”
Watching the children come together after a year of exchanging letters and Zoom calls is always interesting, too, she added.
“Every class has those outgoing kids and then you have not really outgoing kids, then you have super shy kids and it’s going to be exactly the same,” she said. “So, if we have outgoing kids they’re hugging each other and they’re so excited to see each other and it’s really fun to watch actually. And it’s kind of nice because with our grouping there were still kids from Neosho Rapids with Neosho Rapids and there was some of my class with some of my class. So even the shy kids had their safety with them.
“Kids being five and six, they’ve known you forever, right?” she added with a laugh. “If I saw you or I’ve talked to you once or twice, I’ve known you forever. They are very excited to see each other and they do a good job. I am truly hoping that a friendship seed is planted.”
Coble said it also makes a difference for students to be near their pen pal, instead of programs that pair children with those in other countries or states.
“We have our field trip together,” Coble explained. “That does make a difference. We talk about it all year long, you will meet them on our field trip day. It is exciting.”
Next year, Coble said, the class will be able to attend the David Traylor Zoo’s newly built education center, while this year’s Chase County and Neosho Rapids kindergarteners will meet again on the last day of school to wish each other a good summer.
