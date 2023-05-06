344085117_756191709499254_7948499202467491803_n.jpg

The Neosho Rapids and Chase County kindergarten classes pose for a photo at the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center.

 Courtesy Facebook

Chase County Elementary kindergarten students met up with their pen pals from Neosho Rapids for an educational field trip last week.

Chase County kindergarten teacher Kathy Coble said students from Chase County Elementary and Neosho Rapids Elementary are each paired with one to two pen pals at the beginning of the year, as both schools work together to promote handwriting skills, animal and wildlife education and lasting friendships.

