The Saffordville United Methodist Church is bringing back its popular drive-thru live nativity for the second year.
From 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, the public is invited to celebrate the birth of Jesus at the church, located at 2550 YY Rd., Emporia. The idyllic church is just 11 miles west of Emporia or nine miles east of Strong City, and then 2 miles north on YY Road.
Congregation member Tricia Schroer said it was an easy decision to hold the nativity again for a second year. The church was pleased with the response to last year’s event and everyone really enjoyed doing it.
“We really enjoyed it and I think we’re very excited to, to do it again,” she said. “Yeah, it was kind of an easy decision what about whether we were going to do it again or not, because everybody really enjoyed it. We feel like a lot of people were blessed by it and it was just kind of a good service.”
Saffordville UMC held its first live nativity in 2020 as a way to brighten spirits during the Christmas season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally planning to use animals native to Kansas farmland, they were able to bring in camels from an exotic animal farm in Nickerson. The camels are back for 2021, along with other 4-H animals as well.
“We’ll have the camels and donkeys,” Schroer said. “One of the great things about our church is we’re just really blessed with our youth group. We have a lot of young families and so they all had a really good time last year doing it.”
Youth group members will be participating once again, dressing up as Mary and Joseph and the three Magi. Travis Carmichael, who is the church’s organist, will perform on the keyboards throughout the evening. The music will be broadcast over radio frequencies which will be posted on signs near the church.
Schroer said she and other congregation members were taken aback at the response to last year’s event, which brought long lines of cars throughout the evening and a number of unexpected donations. Those donations have been put toward an upcoming mission trip Saffordville UMC youth group will take next summer.
“It was very nice of people to do that,” Schroer said. “We certainly don’t expect that again and it’s not why we want to do this. We just wanted to do it again and we really enjoyed doing it as a congregation and the youth group and just wanted to do it as a nice service.”
Follow the Saffordville United Methodist Church on Facebook for updates on this event, or email saffordvilleumc@gmail.com for more information.
“Hopefully people can get out and kind of just take a pause and enjoy the reason for the season, Schroer said.
