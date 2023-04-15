COTTONWOOD FALLS — The annual Tim Griffin Spring Relays were held Thursday at Griffin Track and Ireland Athletic Field. The participating high schools included Chase County, Burlington, Hartford, Rural Vista, Madison, Marion, Wakefield, Waverly and Wichita Classical School.

The event is named after Tim Griffin, who passed away from ALS in 1992 at 42 years of age. Griffin had been a longtime teacher and coach at Chase County High School.

