COTTONWOOD FALLS — The annual Tim Griffin Spring Relays were held Thursday at Griffin Track and Ireland Athletic Field. The participating high schools included Chase County, Burlington, Hartford, Rural Vista, Madison, Marion, Wakefield, Waverly and Wichita Classical School.
The event is named after Tim Griffin, who passed away from ALS in 1992 at 42 years of age. Griffin had been a longtime teacher and coach at Chase County High School.
It was basically all Bulldogs Thursday afternoon as they recorded several notable performances on the track and in the field.
Freshman Madelyn Wilson dominated in the field events, winning the javelin, shot put and discus. Tag Groh posted a 20-1 victory in the long jump and clocked a solid 52.86 400-meter victory. Mitch Budke tossed the javelin an impressive early-season mark of 162-7, and Cooper Schorer ran a strong 2:03.40 time on his way to winning the two-lap race. The Bulldogs also swept all three relay events, highlighted by their 44.83 performance in the 4x100 meter relay.
The Chase County boys won the meet, scoring 164 points, 73 points ahead of second-place Marion. The Lady Bulldogs finished third overall with 84 points.
High jump — 1, Trinity Windle, Hartford, 4-10. 2, Jaelynn Weakley, Madison, 4-8.
Triple jump — 5, Lucie Celte, Madison, 28-9.
Discus throw — 1, Madelyn Wilson, Chase County, 102-5. 3, Sarah Miser, Madison, 94-3. 6, Lydia Filiinger, Chase County, 81-4.
Shot put — 1, M.Wilson, Chase County, 33-3. 2, Elizabeth Freund, Madison, 33-1. 5, S.Miser, Madison, 30-10.5.
Javelin — 1, M.Wilson, Chase County, 110-11. 3, Chayla Owen, Chase County, 93-4. 5, J.Weakley, Madison, 87-10. 6, Candice Ashlock, Madison, 86-11.
Pole vault — 2, Kinzie Rogers, Chase County, 7-0. 4, Melayna Mitchell, Chase County, 5-6.
200m — 5, Avery Beyer, Chase County, 31.59.
800m — 4, T.Windle, Hartford, 2:53.11. 6, Leaya Francis, Chase County, 3:02.19.
1600m — 2, Kinslea Glanville, Chase County, 6:50.65. 3, Lily Hudson, Madison, 6:58.34.
3200m — 2, L.Hudson, Madison, 14:52.46. 3, K.Glanville, Chase County, 15:12.94. 5, Miranda Houston, Madison, 18:59.19. 6, Emma Fankhauser, Madison, 19:05.14.
300m hurdles — 4, M.Mitchell, Chase County, 66.07.
4x100m relay — 3, Chase County, 58.56. 4, Madison, 58.77. 5, Hartford, 60.79.
4x400m relay — 3, Chase County, 4:55.71. 4, Hartford, 5:10.68. 5, Madison, 5:18.05.
4x800m relay — 3, Chase County, 12:46.58. 4, Madison, 13:03.28.
High jump — 1, Wyatt Griffin, Chase County, 5-10. 2, Colton Isch, Madison, 5-8. 3, Aidan Eidman, Chase County, 5-6.
Pole vault — Luke Budke, Chase County, 10-6.
Long jump — 1, Tag Groh, Chase County, 20-1.
Discus throw — 2, Hayden Helm, Madison, 118-7.
Javelin throw — 1, Mitch Budke, Chase County, 162-7. 6, H.Helm, Madison, 129-0.
100m — 1, Brock Griffin, Chase County, 12.06. 2, Gavyn Francis, Chase County, 12.32.
200m — 2, W.Griffin, Chase County, 24.79. 6, H.Helm, Madison, 25.76.
400m — 1, T.Groh, Chase County, 52.36. 2, B.Griffin, Chase County, 54.41.
800m — 1, Cooper Schroer, Chase County, 2:03.40. 6, Silas Hernandez, Chase County, 2:30.01.
1600m — 2, Tate Morgan, Chase County, 5:14.89. 3, Carson Schroer, 5:15.44. 6, Cody Cleveland, Hartford, 5:27.51.
3200m — 2, C.Cleveland, Hartford, 11;17.71. 5, Carson Schorer, Chase County, 11:44.58. 6, T.Morgan, Chase County, 11:56.25.
4x100m relay — 1, Chase County, 44.83. 3, Madison, 47.96.
4x400m relay — 1, Chase County, 3:35.17. 6, Madison, 4:35.27.
4x800m relay — 1, Chase County, 8:59.86. 6, Madison, 11:08.89.
