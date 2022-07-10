An animal on the Kansas Turnpike led to a rollover crash in Chase County Saturday, injuring two people.
A Kansas Highway Patrol report says Elauterio Taylor, 36, Wichita was heading south when he came upon the animal about two miles south of the Bazaar cattle pens at about 2:25 p.m.
Taylor “over corrected to the left” to avoid the animal, the report said. That sent him over the center wall. Then he rolled three times, winding up in the northbound lanes.
Taylor was transported to Newman Regional Health. So was passenger Rachel England, 29, of Buckner, Missouri. Both people are believed to have minor injuries.
