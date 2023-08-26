Pioneer Bluffs will be hosting an “open barn” reception to celebrate the work of retiring executive director Lynn Smith and welcome her predecessor, Christie Reinhardt.
The event is set from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. Light refreshments will be served, and friends, family and the community is invited to stop in and congratulate them. The 1908 home and newly finished log cabin will also be open for visitors.
Smith is the first Executive Director at Pioneer Bluffs. Beginning in 2008, she has led the organization’s growth into the well-respected and recognized Center for Flint Hills Ranching Heritage it is today.
Reinhardt is originally from Kansas and has recently retired from a public health leadership position in Alaska. For information contact christie@pioneerbluffs.org or 620-753-3484.
The mission of Pioneer Bluffs is to preserve and share the ranching heritage of the Flint Hills. A National Register Historic District, Pioneer Bluffs is located at 695 Highway 177, Matfield Green on the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway K-177, 14 miles south of Cottonwood Falls or 1 mile north of Matfield Green.
