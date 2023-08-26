unnamed.jpg

Pioneer Bluffs will be hosting an “open barn” reception to celebrate the work of retiring executive director Lynn Smith, left, and welcome her predecessor, Christie Reinhardt, right, on Sept. 2 from 2-4 p.m.

 Courtesy Ken Grochowsky

Pioneer Bluffs will be hosting an “open barn” reception to celebrate the work of retiring executive director Lynn Smith and welcome her predecessor, Christie Reinhardt.

The event is set from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. Light refreshments will be served, and friends, family and the community is invited to stop in and congratulate them. The 1908 home and newly finished log cabin will also be open for visitors.

