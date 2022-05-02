With thoughts of Andover and other tornadoes still fresh, the Emporia area faces another severe weather risk Monday afternoon.
“Strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening,” an advisory from the National Service in Topeka said Monday morning.
“The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds,” it continued, “but a tornado cannot be ruled out.”
The Storm Prediction Center puts Emporia at a level-one “slight” chance for severe weather. But forecasters say Greenwood County has a level-two “enhanced” risk.
Morning clouds dropped 0.01 inches of rain on Emporia Municipal Airport Monday.
Chase and Lyon Counties escaped serious damage from the Friday night storm. But high winds flipped over a semi-truck on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County, northeast of Matfield Green. No injuries were reported.
A recording station three miles northeast of Emporia received 0.3 inches of rain, yet the airport recorded only 0.01 inches with a high wind gust of 44 miles per hour.
Madison had 0.43 inches of rain from the storms, while Cottonwood Falls received 0.16 inches.
Friday night's storm line produced a devastating tornado in Andover. But other twisters developed closer to Emporia.
Four tornadoes landed in northern Marion County. An EF-1 tornado was on the ground for nearly a mile in Marion County, four miles north of Tampa. It had peak winds of 96 miles per hour but injured no one.
A tornado also was reported south of Wamego in Wabaunsee County.
After Monday evening, clouds will remain in the Emporia area Tuesday.
There's also a risk of severe weather with possible tornadoes between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Two to three inches of rain are possible in Emporia this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.