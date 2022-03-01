A car and a freight tractor collided on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County Tuesday morning, injuring one driver.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the driver of a Chevrolet “was distracted” around 7:20 a.m. near mile marker 113, about two miles north of the scenic overlook. That driver rear-ended the tractor in the southbound lanes.
Bonita Rush, 47, of Wichita, who drove the car, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The tractor driver from Louisiana was not hurt.
