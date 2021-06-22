MATFIELD GREEN — The Pioneer Bluffs Foundation was awarded nearly $10,000 for collect and preserve the stories of ranching women in the Flint Hills.
The $9,995 grant was announced by Humanities Kansas Tuesday morning.
Pioneer Bluffs executive director Lynn Smith said “Women of the Ranch: Preserving Their Stories” will be a combination of a short film project and public programs. The goal is to interview eight women who have had experience with ranching life in or around the Flint Hills.
Smith said the project evolved out of a 2019 Humanities Kansas project where Pioneer Bluffs captured stories from "seasoned" ranchers. While some of the stories came from women, the majority of them came from men.
"Women in ranching, in general, are incredibly strong," Smith said. "We're partnering with Farrell Hoy Jenab on this project and she is going to be conducting interviews, and the original filmmaker Mark Feiden is going to do the filming and editing."
Smith said Jenab has pointed out the many roles ranching women have. They cook, clean, take care of children. And that's not all.
"They are going out to pull a calf or ride a tractor or help mend a fence," she said. "In other words, they have to be incredibly versatile because they're doing it all. They've really seen a lot and that's what makes their stories really interesting."
Smith said they would like to interview eight women to bring more voices into the narrative. They would, primarily, like to interview women who are 80 and older — not to discriminate, but because time is running out to capture their stories.
"We want to get those stories before it's too late," she said. "There's one woman in particular that we had hoped to get when we returned to this project — we had really wanted to do it last year, but for obvious reasons things changed — and sadly she passed away and we didn't get a chance to get her story."
Smith said the interviews will be a combination of collecting the facts of the women's lives as well as memorable stories. She encouraged anyone interested in being a part of the project, who those who many know someone who would be a good candidate, to contact her.
The candidates need to have been involved in ranching life in the Flint Hills, or a bordering community.
"This is just such a good example of what we're doing," she said. "There are so many organizations that are dedicated to teaching about ranching or the cattle business or something like that. We're really more about sharing the story, the human or cultural side. This is just another piece that we're going to be able to do."
If interested, contact Smith via email at lynn@pioneerbluffs.org or call 620-753-3484.
