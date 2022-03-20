Two crashes about an hour apart in slick conditions left people injured on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County Friday.
The first wreck involved a driver from west Texas around 8:40 a.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports an Expedition hydroplaned about 17 miles south of Emporia while heading north.
The vehicle ht the center wall, veered to the right and went through a fence. It finally stopped after going down an embankment.
Passenger Roger Starnes, 49, of Lubbock was taken to Newman Regional Health with minor injuries. The driver, Amy Liedtke, 42, of Lubbock complained of pain but was not treated in Emporia.
The second wreck happened about seven miles south of that spot around 9:50 a.m. Troopers say a northbound pickup truck also hydroplaned, going into a drainage ditch.
Felipe Lim, 64, of Derby was taken to Newman Regional Health with a minor injury. No one else was in the pickup.
Cottonwood Falls reported 0.75 inches of precipitation Friday and Saturday, including 0.5 inches of snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.