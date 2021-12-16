The Chase County Chamber of Commerce elected its board of directors and enjoyed the chance to catch up during its annual meeting luncheon Thursday afternoon. The meeting was held at HeBrews Coffee House.
The board was elected as follows:
- 3 year term — Matt Miller
- 3 year term — Alison Johnson
- 3 year term — Kelly Johnson
- 1 year term-President — Lynn Cunningham
- 1 year term-Vice President — Kim Coslett
- 1 year term-Secretary — Pat Larkin
- 1 year term-Treasurer — Suzan Barnes
The Chase County High School Voices sang Christmas songs at the beginning of the meeting.
Cunningham and chamber director Toni Schneider said there is a lot of excitement heading into 2022.
“We welcomed a lot of new businesses in 2021,” Schneider said. “We’re excited for that and for the businesses that are expanding.”
One of the expanding businesses is Ad Astra Food and Drink. Owner Matt Flowers is planning to expand operating hours in the new year and has leased the two adjoining storefronts as well.
Metamorphosis Day Spa, located at 325 Commercial St., Cottonwood Falls, is also expanding, Schneider said.
“We’re just so proud of everyone who’s thrived,” she said.
Cunningham said the addition of HeBrews Coffee House was a needed feature to downtown Cottonwood Falls, as well as the Doghouse Saloon. She also was excited to see how Flowers continues expanding Ad Astra.
And, the chamber itself is looking into the new year. Plans are still in the works for the annual banquet and 2022 River Suite.
“It’s lots of places to stay, places to eat,” Schneider said.
“It’s definitely a destination,” Cunningham added.
Schneider said the chamber is also looking for new members as well. Interested businesses can contact the chamber at 620-273-8469 or email chasechamber@sbcglobal.net for more information.
