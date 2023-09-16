The Chase County football team regrouped after a season-opening loss to Hayden, bouncing Crest High School 50-0 and scoring 44 points in the first quarter alone.
“Our guys had a great week of practice,” head coach Derick Budke said. “They took to heart the things we needed to get better at and it showed on the field.”
Several Bulldog players posted big numbers, most notably Guthrie Danford’s three picks and Colton Kewley’s two sacks and three tackles for loss.
RUSHING: Chase County, W.Griffin 6-78-2.
PASSING: Chase County, W.Griffin 4/8-139-2-1.
RECEIVING: Chase County, B.Griffin 2-61-1.
The Chase County volleyball team competed at the Flinthills Tournament last weekend, finishing third place behind Flinthills and Remington. The Bulldogs went 2-1 in pool play, topping Hartford (25-21, 25-19) before falling to host and eventual champion Flinthills (20-25, 15-25) and defeating Altoona Midway (25-10, 25-8).
Chase County went 1-1 in bracket play, falling to Remington (15-25, 21-25) before beating Ceder Vale/Dexter (25-21, 24-26, 25-20) in the third place match.
“This is a great tournament for us as there are a variety of teams and levels,” head coach LeAnn Hansford said. “It also gives a good chance to compete against schools that are our size.
“I am very proud of the girls. It was a long day and the girls kept pushing until the end. Ceder Vale is a solid team but we ended the third set strongly, showing what we could do.”
The Bulldogs then went 0-2 against Osage City on Tuesday. They dropped the first set 22-25, 25-23, 29-31 and the second 15-25, 17-25.
Hansford was pleased with how the team played in the first match.
“The first match was a great match,” Hansford said. “Even though we didn’t win, there was nothing to hang our heads about. The second match was not as good. We competed most of the time but did not gel as well as we did the first one.”
The Chase County cross country team ran at the Karr Classic XC Invitational at The Orchard on Thursday. The boys team finished second and were led by Silus Hernandez, who finished second with a personal best of 17:26.
Two other boys earned medals: Carson Schroer (seventh, 18:25) and Tate Morgan (tenth, 18:48).
The girls were led by Sadie Mushrush, who placed 10th with a time of 22:38 and Kinslea Glanville finished 17th with a time of 25:00.
Head coach Amy Budke was glad to see the runners perform well.
“Everyone had a seasonal best time and most of them set personal records!” Budke said.
