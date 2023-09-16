Silus Hernandez

Chase County’s Silus Hernandez runs at the Karr Classic XC Invitational on Thursday afternoon.

 Amy Budke/Special to the Leader-News

The Chase County football team regrouped after a season-opening loss to Hayden, bouncing Crest High School 50-0 and scoring 44 points in the first quarter alone.

“Our guys had a great week of practice,” head coach Derick Budke said. “They took to heart the things we needed to get better at and it showed on the field.”

