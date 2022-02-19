Although the grand prize for the Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge was a generous amount, it was not the only reward. Students gained knowledge, experience and the commitment needed to create a strong business plan. Despite the amount of students competing being less than past years, the students worked harder than ever.
“I’m not that focused on the money aspect of the competition. I’m more passionate about putting videos out that people like,” senior contestant AJ Banks said. “The reason I created my business was to inspire people and to give life lessons.”
Banks’s business was called Stryke Motion Studios. It is a YouTube channel where he creates an animated series called Golden Sage. Banks is completely self-taught on animation, and has been animating since he was 10 years old. Banks won third place in the competition, and received a prize of $750.
Only four students competed in the challenge this year, including: Banks, senior Sophia Glanville, senior Nora Budke, and sophomore Josiah McKee. Each contestant was required to write a one-three page executive summary, due by Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. They were asked general questions about their businesses by the judges before they did individual interviews. Judges for the competition were Pat Larkin, Alison Ubert and Sierra Miller.
“I enjoy coming up with new businesses to solve problems, especially within the community,” Budke said. “It helps me think about what I’m going to study in college. I enjoy the business aspect of it.”
Budke’s business was called Chase County Delivery System. The concept was she would work with local restaurants to help deliver food to people. This business would greatly benefit the community because no restaurants deliver as of right now. Budke also stated it would be a great opportunity during the cold weather when people don’t want to leave the house. Budke was awarded second place with a prize of $1,000.
Glanville’s business was called 32 Degrees. Her business was mainly focused on an ice cream shop, but also would have baked goods and old fashioned soda sold as well. Glanville went above and beyond to create a cardboard model of the layout of the building she would have her business in. She also had a custom ice cream scoop and T-shirt with her logo on them as well. Glanville won first place and received the grand prize of $1,250, and qualified to compete in the state competition later this school year.
McKee’s business was called Flinthills Mills and Rails. His business was focused on building railroads between Council Grove, Americus, Chase County and Emporia, with the purpose of hauling crops. McKee won fourth place and received $500.
“I love railroads and I plan on pursuing a career in the railroad industry,” said McKee. “I would say it was challenging trying to find all the information and the numbers for everything. I couldn’t get exact numbers for everything.”
Despite varying years of experience with this competition, every contestant had well thought out and planned businesses.
“I think competing for all four years in the YEC competition helped me since I already knew what to expect. I also knew what needed to be presented to the judges in all the aspects of the contest to convince them that my idea was the best,” Glanville said. “It took a lot of research but that is what it takes to make a good business plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.