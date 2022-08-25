It’s a virus that’s spread to all 50 states. It’s in several Kansas counties. But for now, local health officials are responding to the illness known as “monkeypox” by doing little.
“I’ve crossed my fingers that it’s something that we can maybe miss the boat on,” Chase County Health administrator Jamie Johnson said.
“There are presently no treatments for monkeypox virus infections” locally, added Dr. Oyeladun Oyenuga, Lyon County Health Officer.
Newman Regional Health Director of Business Development Steven Bazan said the CDC has released new guidance surrounding the monkeypox vaccine, and currently does not recommend it for the general public.
"The state of Kansas has received approximately 2,000 vials of vaccine," Bazan said in an email. "Newman Regional Health has not been allotted any of the vials of vaccine provided to the state."
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment counted five cases of monkeypox in the state as of Thursday. None have been reported in the Emporia area, but Shawnee County has at least one.
Coronavirus developed in somewhat the same way 30 months ago. It gradually spread across the U.S., with tiny local daily case counts at first. But now, COVID-19 is blamed for more than one million deaths and more than 93 million cases nationwide.
There’s one big difference when it comes to the current spread of monkeypox. There could be a medical workaround.
“Given the similarity between this virus and smallpox, vaccines against smallpox may be used to treat and prevent monkeypox infections,” Oyenuga said Thursday by email. “These vaccines are limited in supply and are available through the CDC.”
“I’ve had a provider interested in getting the [monkeypox] vaccine,” Johnson said earlier in the week.
Similar to COVID-19, health departments must handle that vaccine with care.
“We use them in groups of five because there’s five doses in a vial, and once you puncture a vial, you only have so many hours to use it,” Debra Bradley, St. Joseph, Missouri Health Director, told the News-Press this week.
That city now has the vaccine. But health officials in Kansas City say there’s currently a “national shortage” of it.
The good news in that regard is that unlike coronavirus, monkeypox does not spread easily. Oyenuga said a simple bump in a grocery store aisle should not pass the virus.
Centers for Disease Control statistics show only seven states currently have a smaller number of monkeypox cases than Kansas.
“I’ve had one call in Morris County about it,” Johnson said. Her office serves both Chase and Morris Counties.
“The state of Kansas is still reassuring us that it is low-risk for us in Kansas,” Johnson added. She noted that the KDHE emphasis is on awareness by emergency room personnel.
Oyenuga recommends anyone with symptoms of monkeypox should consult their health care provider.
Additionally, NRH staff have been prepared to handle viruses such as monkeypox, Bazan said.
"Our staff has received education specific to identification and treatment surrounding this virus," Bazan said. "If individuals believe they have symptoms of Monkeypox or have been exposed to someone known to have Monkeypox, they should contact their health care provider. For any patient that may present to the hospital with Monkeypox symptoms, our healthcare team will work with epidemiologists from the Kansas Department of Health & Environment to determine if testing is necessary."
The CDC says the virus typically begins with a rash in the genital area, but can also appear on other parts of the body.
Other symptoms of monkeypox include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches, backache, headache and respiratory problems such as a cough or sore throat.
The CDC estimates monkeypox typically lasts two to four weeks. More than 16,600 people in the U.S. have developed it, but no one has died from it.
Oyenuga agreed with the CDC’s suggestion that people can prevent monkeypox by avoiding “close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox. ... Do not kiss, cuddle, hug or have sex with a person with monkey pox.”
People with questions about the virus can contact the KDHE Phone Bank during business hours at 866-534-3463 or by emailing monkeypox@ks.gov.
“Would not be sad if that bypassed us out here in rural America,” Johnson said.
This story has been updated to include additional comments from health officials.
