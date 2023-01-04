The first coronavirus report of the new year shows Chase County back in a “high” rate count, alongside Lyon County.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday that Lyon County had 39 new reported cases in the week ending last Friday. It had 66 and 43 cases in the two prior weeks.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Chase County grow from one to three. But its small population gives it an “incidence rate” of 113.3 cases per 100,000 people, a number slightly below Lyon County’s 117.5.
Greenwood County also had three new cases last week, but that ranks as second-level “substantial” spread based on its population.
A separate KDHE report released Wednesday shows Greenwood County already has three new cases in the first days of January. Chase County has two, while Lyon County has one.
State charts also show Lyon County had its most recent coronavirus death Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. It was the first in the county since late October.
Lyon County Public Health reports the local death count since the start of the pandemic is now 131.
COVID-19 accounted for 7.8% of all emergency room visitors in Lyon County during the last week of December. Flu was found in 11.5% of all visits, while respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among pre-teens made up 2.6%.
The weekly local coronavirus update from the Centers for Disease Control will be released Thursday.
CareArc continues to offer COVID-19 tests by appointment, while the Public Health office has Pfizer and Moderna vaccine booster shots available by appointment. Call 620-342-4864 for details.
