2020: Coronavirus pandemic
zstock/Shutterstock/TownNews.com Content Exchange

The first coronavirus report of the new year shows Chase County back in a “high” rate count, alongside Lyon County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday that Lyon County had 39 new reported cases in the week ending last Friday. It had 66 and 43 cases in the two prior weeks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.