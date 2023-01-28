Bulldog wrestlers and hoopsters had a successful week, logging wins on the hardwood and mat. Chase County basketball reset after last week’s league tournament, as the wrestling program continued its steady progress.
On Tuesday, the Bulldogs dismantled Peabody High School 58-16, exercising some of their Flint Hills League Shootout frustrations, improving to 11-3. The Lady Bulldogs rolled over Peabody High School 40-16, garnering their 10th win of the year (10-4). Kinslea Glanville led Chase County with eight points. Freshman standout Madelyn Wilson contributed seven points, and eight Lady Bulldogs scored in the contest. Both teams next play on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Southern Coffey County.
Lady Bulldog wrestler Kinzie Rogers placed second at the Eureka Invitational last Saturday, picking up four wins versus one loss, extending her season record to 13-7.
“Kinzie was 4-1 this week with four pins,” head coach Derick Budke wrote in an email.” Her lone loss came to (Breanna) Ross of Erie who is currently ranked #1 at 4-1A. Kinzie, now 9-2 at 110 pounds, defeated the 6th ranked wrestler in her weight by fall on Tuesday, and is just outside the latest rankings.”
Micah Cauthers picked up fifth place in the boys 175-pound weight class, going 3-1 in the tournament. His season match record stands at 21 wins — 18 by fall — and six losses. Cauthers is currently ranked No. 6 in the 321-A 175-pound weight class.
“Micah’s loss came to (Jacob) Finney of Clearwater, the tournament champion, in a match that he led early,” Budke said. “Cauthers defeated (Cayce) Welch of Erie who entered the tournament sixth-ranked in 321-A and the tournament’s second seed.”
Luke Budke finished sixth in the tournament, posting a 2-2 record. Budke has notched 17 wins this year, 10 by fall.
The Bulldogs are on the mat today at Fredonia.
