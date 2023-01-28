DSC_3150.JPG

Madelyn Wilson (20) & Mayah Dorsey (10) play on defense.

 Christy Grant/Special to the Leader-News

Bulldog wrestlers and hoopsters had a successful week, logging wins on the hardwood and mat. Chase County basketball reset after last week’s league tournament, as the wrestling program continued its steady progress.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs dismantled Peabody High School 58-16, exercising some of their Flint Hills League Shootout frustrations, improving to 11-3. The Lady Bulldogs rolled over Peabody High School 40-16, garnering their 10th win of the year (10-4). Kinslea Glanville led Chase County with eight points. Freshman standout Madelyn Wilson contributed seven points, and eight Lady Bulldogs scored in the contest. Both teams next play on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Southern Coffey County.

