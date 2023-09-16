The Chase County Sesquicentennial Celebration Planning Committee was presented with a flag flown over the United States Capitol this week, in honor of the Chase County Courthouse.

Grace Greene, Director of District Operations for the Office of U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner (R-KS) presented the committee with the flag and a proclamation by LaTurner, highlighting the significance of the Chase County Courthouse as it reaches 150 years on continuous operation.

