The Chase County Sesquicentennial Celebration Planning Committee was presented with a flag flown over the United States Capitol this week, in honor of the Chase County Courthouse.
Grace Greene, Director of District Operations for the Office of U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner (R-KS) presented the committee with the flag and a proclamation by LaTurner, highlighting the significance of the Chase County Courthouse as it reaches 150 years on continuous operation.
The Proclamation acknowledges the courthouse as the oldest operational courthouse in Kansas, built within the French Renaissance Revival building style of the period of Louis XIII under the architect John Haskell of Leavenworth — who also designed portions of the Kansas Capitol building — and contractor James Bannon of Lawrence.
LaTurner also highlighted the lasting legacy of the building, which draws in visitors from across the country, stating that “Whereas unmatched in durability and design, the courthouse remains a living tribute to its builders and the Flint Hills pioneers who envisioned a Courthouse which would stand — and be of service to its’ residents — for well over a century.”
Greene and other members of LaTurner’s team visit the courthouse on the second Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. to offer assistance to Chase County residents.
“Any time constituents run into an issue with a federal agency, IRS, veteran’s issues, post office, we want to see if we can help and most of the time we can,” Greene said. “We have several case workers who are very knowledgeable and can help with those things.”
“If people have issues, legislative issues they want to talk about, specific bills they would like him to support, they can come in and say ‘We support this and this and this,’” she added. “Representative LaTurner wants to hear from his constituents, but he’s in D.C. and it’s nice to visit with people in person.”
