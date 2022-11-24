STRONG CITY — Gratitude and good food abounded on Thanksgiving Day in Strong City. Thanks to the hard work and generosity of Vicki Adcock and her large team of helpers, the 14th annual community Thanksgiving dinner provided both food and fellowship for the many diners at St. Anthony’s Hall.

“Most of the helpers are my family,” Adcock said. “When we started doing this, it was just my family. Then a whole different family came along to help, and others came, too. The reason we started doing this is because whenever we have a fundraiser here, the community supports us so wellf — we couldn’t do it without them. This is our way of saying thanks for all that this community does to help our people here.”

