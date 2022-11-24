STRONG CITY — Gratitude and good food abounded on Thanksgiving Day in Strong City. Thanks to the hard work and generosity of Vicki Adcock and her large team of helpers, the 14th annual community Thanksgiving dinner provided both food and fellowship for the many diners at St. Anthony’s Hall.
“Most of the helpers are my family,” Adcock said. “When we started doing this, it was just my family. Then a whole different family came along to help, and others came, too. The reason we started doing this is because whenever we have a fundraiser here, the community supports us so wellf — we couldn’t do it without them. This is our way of saying thanks for all that this community does to help our people here.”
“We come back from Kansas City to help every year,” Kristen Burkett said. “My parents are still here, and my boys like to help.”
Helping and reconnecting with family and friends were common themes among both diners and workers. Ten-year-old Janae Ingalls, whose family lives west of Strong City, said she’s helped “for at least two years.”
Cottonwood Falls resident Carolyn Pilgrim noted that she and her husband have attended the community dinner “many times — almost every year. We love it. Everyone is so friendly. We’re not members of the church, but we’re all family. It’s a wonderful thing for our community.”
Adcock noted that for this year’s meal, the kitchen crew peeled 80 pounds of potatoes and 40 pounds of sweet potatoes. Her sister Barb baked 260 homemade rolls. A dozen turkeys were roasted and ten hams were being sliced. A local woman and her daughter baked all the pies.
“We’re from big families,” Adcock said of herself and her friend Mary Roniger. “Mary’s got twelve in her family and there’s nine in mine. We were born and raised here in Strong City.”
Brothers, sisters and extended family gather around large round tables for a stress-free and delicious homemade holiday dinner. One self-described group of “mutual partners and friends” have made the community dinner an annual tradition. Andrew Domoe, Tom Bogardus, and Norm Kinn are from Lawrence. They join Cathy Booth, who’s from Cottonwood Falls, each year for this holiday get together.
“Thank you so much for your generosity,” Kinn said, with a nod to the many servers and cooks. “We love coming down and spending time with Cathy.”
Arlene Bailey lives in Cottonwood Falls. Joining her at the community dinner were Taylor Nikkel of Topeka, J.D. Sheetz from Alta Vista, Cheryl Bailey and P.J. Mayer from Council Grove, and Becky Wilson who lives “just across the highway.” Her family has “never missed a year. After dinner, we all go to my house for snacks and cards.”
Doni Rogers of Strong City shared Thanksgiving dinner with Chase County friends Bernice Odle and son Jerry Odle . “This is a wonderful tradition,” Rogers said. “There are people here that sometimes I don’t see any other time during the year.”
The first community Thanksgiving dinners that Adcock planned, shopped for, cooked for and hosted were held in the old St. Anthony’s hall where the food pantry is now. 44 meals had already been delivered to homes in the area and “close to 100” to-go meals had already been picked up when the clock struck noon. Adcock was a little worried that, for the first time, they might run out of food.
“We won’t know until the very end how many dinners we’ve served,” she said. “We count the plates and to-go boxes, so that’s how we know. It’s going to be pretty close this year. But these are joyful moments,” Adcock said with a smile. “It’s the least we can do, once a year, to show our thanks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.