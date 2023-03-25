The Chase County Old School Development District is looking forward to an exciting year of programming and development, thanks to the help of two grants from the Loretto A. Langley Trust.
Lee Anne Coester, CCOSDD president, said the organization was able to pay off the mortgage and roof repairs thanks to the help of two grants. Now as full owners of the property, Coester said the Old School is looking forward to expanding its programming and events, as well as some new construction.
“We had found in applying for other grants that sometimes not totally owning the property was hurtful to our possibilities with other grants,” Coester said. “So the fact that we completely own the property now is helpful for that.”
CCOSDD is planning to renovate former classrooms on the property into affordable housing for Chase County residents. The housing will provide 10 one or two-bedroom apartments, with access to the many facilities at the Old School.
Coester said the organization has applied for the Kansas Moderate Income Housing Grant and will hear back around April 15. The grants are “specific for small communities because economic development is so difficult in a small community if there’s not appropriate housing.”
“And we in Chase County are lacking housing,” she added.
After CCOSDD hears back from the state on the grant, construction can begin. Coester said the architect plans are already drawn up and the construction company and property managers Frontier Development Group are ready to go.
Finding the right architects and managers was a struggle, Coester said. Frontier Development Group, owned by Nate Holloman, was the final piece in the puzzle.
“We spent over a year finding a development group who would honor the historic status, turn it into moderate-income apartments and would continue to work with us,” she said. “We want these apartment dwellers to have access to our community center. We wanted someone who would develop the apartments, and then maintain ownership of that. And that was a difficult thing to find but we wanted a continuing working relationship and we found the Frontier Development Group out of Manhattan, and they are just fantastic. It’s everything we were looking for.”
Each apartment will be unique and keep the layout and foundations of the original classrooms.
“He’s incorporating the historic status. Because the building is on the national historic registry, each apartment is incorporating as much of the historic nature as possible, so it makes every one uniquely done,” Coester said. “They each have their own washer and dryer, they have a dishwasher, they each have one or two separate bedrooms and then a big open kitchen living room. They’re just lovely apartments.”
Coester said they are optimistic to have the apartments done within the first few months of 2024.
Now, with the lack of monthly mortgage payments, Coester said CCOSDD is excited to invest further in programs, equipment and repairs.
“We are very grateful to that board that came over and did a lot of evaluation, looked over what we did, talked to us about what our goals were and then had to trust in us to give us the two different grants,” she said. “It was just extremely helpful.”
Upcoming events
Bunny Hop & Easter Egg Hunt
The second annual Bunny Hop & Easter Egg Hunt is set for April 1 at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. Run/walk events include the 5K for $30 per adult or $25 per youth and the 1K for $15 per adult or $10 per youth. The egg hunt is free for youth registered in the 1K.
CCOSDD will give medals to winners but also encourage attendees to enjoy a leisurely walk with their children or pets. Local high school KAYS club members will be directing the 5K run.
To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/KS/CottonwoodFalls/oldschoolbunnyrun.
Pitch Card Party
The second pitch card party at the Old School is set for April 14 from 7-9:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for snacks, prizes and a fun evening. The event is BYOB and singles or couples are welcome.
3 on 3 Basketball Tournament
A 3 on 3 basketball tournament is set for April 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration is $20 per team. The event will include cash prizes and concessions in the newly refinished gym. The tournament is open to all.
Old School Car Show
The third annual Old School car show is set for May 13 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration is open from 9-11 a.m. Registration is $20 per car, truck or motorcycle. Raffle prizes, a homemade ice cream social, a 1963 Ford fire truck sale and prizes for People’s Choice and Best of Show will be available at the event.
Sesquicentennial Celebration
The Chase County Old School Development District will be hosting a Victorian dance, walk/run and quilt show at the Chase County Sesquicentennial Celebration, set for Oct. 6 and 7.
The Old School also hosts a free book club every third Thursday of the month from 5-6 p.m. and offers free pickleball and cornhole every Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The building is available for rentals for reunions, parties, performances and more by calling Coester at 620-340-9634 with questions.
To learn more about the Chase County Old School Development District, visit them at 518 3rd St., on Facebook or at oldschooldevelopment.org or reach out at oldschooldevelopmentdistrict@gmail.com. Donations can be on the website with PayPal or made to CCOSDD, Citizens State Bank, 235 Broadway, Cottonwood Falls 66845.
