The Chase County Old School Development District is looking forward to an exciting year of programming and development, thanks to the help of two grants from the Loretto A. Langley Trust.

Lee Anne Coester, CCOSDD president, said the organization was able to pay off the mortgage and roof repairs thanks to the help of two grants. Now as full owners of the property, Coester said the Old School is looking forward to expanding its programming and events, as well as some new construction.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.