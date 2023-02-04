The Chase County Commission discussed the possibility of consolidating multiple county departments into a single location at its meeting Tuesday morning at the Chase County Courthouse.
The discussion started after county fire chief Steve Fillmore told commissioners the Cottonwood Falls Fire Station is in disrepair.
“It’s in worse shape,” Fillmore said. “I think in 2016-2017, we put a new roof on it. There’s water damage, there is starting to be termite damage and we share it with the weed department. [Road and Bridge supervisor Thom Kirk] just put a new roof on the weed department not too long ago … it’s too small for what we are trying to do.”
Fillmore said the fire department now keeps four trucks in the station, with little room to work around the vehicles. Additionally, he added, the county has a water truck that cannot be stored in the station.
“It serves us no purpose because we have no place to put it in the wintertime. Every time we use it you have to winterize it and then take the chance of something freezing,” Fillmore said. “I think it’s time that we get into discussions about doing something with Cottonwood.”
Fillmore said, in a perfect world, the county could consolidate a few departments at a new facility to save money on heating costs, energy and more.
“Let’s do what’s best for the community,” he said. “If we are going to rebuild, let’s build one bigger facility … a station up here with Road and Bridge and the weed department and go from there.”
Kirk added that multiple Road and Bridge crew members are already part of the volunteer fire department.
“Especially grass season, if a big call comes I start shutting people down and sending them to fire trucks to help, because we are all so short-handed,” Kirk said. “We kind of cooperate, help each other out.”
Sheriff Jacob Welsh added that most structure fires occur in Cottonwood Falls.
“I think 80% is occurring here in Cottonwood. We have twice the amount of people in Cottonwood than we do in Strong City,” he said.
Fillmore added that he didn’t think consolidating to Strong City would be a viable option due to multiple factors that could keep emergency personnel from traveling between towns, such as river flooding, stopped trains and more.
Commission Chair Tony Hazelton said the county commission will take tours of the facilities and recap at the next meeting.
In another effort to consolidate locations for the county’s department, commissioners also approved a shared fuel source for all county departments.
Kirk said currently, the county tracks fuel consumption with a clipboard next to the tank that tracks who fueled up.
Joe Johnson, a fuel representative for Mid Kansas Coop, said the new shared fuel source would allow the county to increase its storage capacity, as well as track how much fuel is withdrawn by each department. The county could also move the self-contained tanks to a new location at a later date, such as the potential shared facilities the county discussed earlier in the meeting.
“Any department in the county would be more than welcome to fuel there,” Kirk said. “They would pull up, enter a key pad driver number, a number to identify who’s doing it, what vehicle they are putting it in and the mileage or hours on that piece of equipment.”
Welsh said it would also help the Sheriff’s Office, as deputies who need to access fuel after the pumps shut down have to travel miles.
“Currently in the middle of the night, if you need to fuel up, you have to get on the turnpike and go to Matfield or go over to Flying J in Emporia,” Welsh said.
MKC would provide the equipment and charge a monthly fee, depending on which system the county chooses. Kirk said the county’s current fuel tanks will be relocated to satellite locations.
Commissioners approved Kirk to move forward with finalizing the new fuel source.
Commissioners also received an update on ongoing railroad construction. According to SEMA representatives, the railroad is getting ready to start bringing in equipment and personnel and will begin laying track around T Road through Norton Creek Road around Feb. 7, before moving down to Sharp’s Creek Road in Bazaar around Feb. 14.
SEMA estimates the crossing will be closed for about a week as work is completed. Kirk said the county and railroad will ensure communications and signage will be posted well before the crossing is shut down to alert drivers.
“The official detour route will be south on Sharp’s Creek Road to [Road] 50, and 50 into Matfield,” Kirk said.
In further business, commissioners received a community health update from Chase County Health administrator Jamie Johnson.
“Things are going well,” Johnson said. “As far as COVID goes, it’s here to stay. We are still going to have cases pop up, though overall it’s been nothing bad.”
Johnson said the health department has been experiencing more strep and influenza than previously.
“We can do influenza testing, COVID testing, strep testing and RSV testing, all at the health department now, no charge,” she said, though she added that a cost would start to apply if the state ran out of free supplies and the health department had to start purchasing tests itself.
The commission also:
F Discussed the 2023 Sheriff’s Office budget.
F Approved an ARPA request for $3,221.45 for an EMT student class at Flint Hills Technical College.
F Signed an agreement for a cattle guard placement at two locations along Coyne Creek Road.
F Approved the low bid from Cottonwood Valley Bank for motor grader financing.
The Chase County Commission will meet again on Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. at the Chase County Courthouse.
