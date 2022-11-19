The Chase County Old School is gearing up for Country Christmas in Chase County with a full schedule of new events.
“For the past couple of years, we had just the Tables and Trees event, where community members decorated and people paid to come see the decorations and we have expanded a whole bunch this year and made it free,” Lee Anne Coester, Chase County Old School Development District board chairman, said.
Now, CCOSDD will be offering a pulled pork sandwich lunch, bake sale, silent auction and more at the school.
“The food is all new, and then the silent auction is new,” Coester said. “The Chamber of Commerce has done a highly successful silent auction for the past … I think every since Country Christmas started, and they ask if we would like to take that on as a fundraiser this year.”
Coester said CCOSDD has been very successful at getting donations for the auction.
“The community has just been wonderful in the things that we’ve gotten,” she said. “So now we just need the bidders on these wonderful donations that we’ve gotten.”
All sales proceeds will go to CCOSDD to help with their continued upgrade efforts at the Old School.
“We are continuing to upgrade the gym into a community center,” Coester said. “We’ve used it already for two years as a community center but being an older building, it — of course — continually needs help.”
Coester said the biggest concern now is fixing leaks in the roofing, but also hopes to get more rooms painted and carpeted in the future.
“We’ve gotten one big room done for that and now we have the goal of getting two more of the classrooms ready to be meeting rooms or use as activity rooms or whatever the community needs those to turn into, so that’s where the money will go right now,” Coester said.
This could be one of the community’s last chances to see the Old School in its current condition, as it was in 1903.
“If the grants go through that we’re hoping to get, then construction will start on that early next year,” Coester said. “ … So, yes, I would say this is a final time to tour the old building for sure in the condition that it’s now in and then, of course, when we get all the apartments and stuff and then we’ll open up again for people to tour.”
CCOSDD is also paying homage to the past in their holiday decorations at the Old School, decorating a classroom “as it might have been decorated back in the 1950s,” with trees, paper chains and more.
“We have holiday decorations throughout for people to look at and we have food to eat, and we have some vendors selling some baked goods and holiday decor for sale,” Coester said. “So, you can eat lunch, you can shop, you can bid on items, do your Christmas shopping, you can just sit and relax and visit with friends in the decorated rooms. We’re offering a day full of holiday fun.”
Events will start Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. and wrap up around 4:30 p.m., with lunch served from 11-2. Afterward, the Chase County Courthouse and River Bridge lighting and parade will kick off in downtown Cottonwood Falls at 6 p.m.
“I know that when I’m in Chase County on Country Christmas, I just get this feeling of this is what America should be, everybody’s happy and smiling and feeling good about the holidays,” Coester said. “That’s the feeling I always get at our Country Christmas events. So, I hope that other people can get those same warm fuzzy feelings when they come over to Chase County.”
