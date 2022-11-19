Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 10.22.06 AM.png

The historic Cottonwood Falls Grade School building will be converted into moderate income housing, the Chase County Old School Development District announced this week.

 Courtesy photo

The Chase County Old School is gearing up for Country Christmas in Chase County with a full schedule of new events.

“For the past couple of years, we had just the Tables and Trees event, where community members decorated and people paid to come see the decorations and we have expanded a whole bunch this year and made it free,” Lee Anne Coester, Chase County Old School Development District board chairman, said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.