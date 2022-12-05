A man accused of firing on a passing SUV and wounding a passenger in Chase County received a new trial date Monday.
Eric McClure, 39, now will stand trial Wednesday, February 22, instead of next week. Judge Laura Miser set that date at a motion hearing Monday.
The delay is due to a change in defense attorneys. Stephen Atherton withdrew himself in late October “due to professional considerations,” a court filing shows
Fred Meier now is the court-appointed attorney for McClure, after Paul Dean cited an undisclosed conflict. In his own filing two weeks ago, Meier said he did not have time to prepare for trial.
McClure faces three counts, down from an original six, stemming from his actions along K-150 on a Friday morning in May.
Authorities say the Milford man shot Erik Miranda-Reyes, who was riding with co-workers from Emporia to McPherson. Miranda-Reyes was treated for minor injuries.
McClure reportedly was found unconscious in a creek and needed hospital treatment himself. He's charged with aggravated battery, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and operating a car without an ignition interlock device.
McClure is free on bond as he awaits trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.