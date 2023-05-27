When one’s life centers around racecars what more appropriate nickname than Racecar?
Gary Sevenans is likely best known to many around Council Grove by that moniker.
Yet his affiliations with racecars is recognized at major racetracks, by car owners, drivers, and racecar enthusiasts throughout the country.
While having several businesses and employments through the decades, Gary has owned Gary’s Speed Shop since 1969. Operated out of his racecar shop, the business unknown by many locally serves nationwide car racing clientele.
“Actually, a major part of the business is as a Hans Factory representative,” Gary said. “I recertify and sell the Hans device. We have the quickest turnaround time in the recertification industry.”
Involved in every aspect of car racing throughout his lifetime, Gary now serves as a member of a pit crew at Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) car races.
“I do work at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, yet most ARCA races are throughout the country,” Gary said. “I work about a dozen car races annually, but I drive with the racecar crew so that limits my schedule.”
Heartland Park Racetrack in Topeka has Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) sanctioned races. Gary no longer participates in that circuit but has during his diverse racecar career.
Born prematurely in North Hollywood, California, Gary was adopted and grew up a typical healthy boy. “I wasn’t around racecars until my friend, and I went to Saugus Speedway when I was 15 years old,” Gary said. “I was fascinated by the racecars, the sport of car racing, and it’s never left me.”
Of course, Gary had to have his own racecar and got a 1958 Ford. “I didn’t know much, but I learned and rebuilt the car with the help of others,” he said. “I wanted to drive it myself and raced at Ascott Park, Gardena, California, on December 16, 1966.”
No beginner’s luck, but just the opposite as Gary crashed his racecar. Undeterred, Gary had the car back in the shop and ready to race again before long.
“I still didn’t win the race, but I knew the racecar was built to be a winner,” Gary said. “I hired other drivers and the car won races.”
As deep as Gary’s heart is into racecars, it’s not as a driver. “I never won a race as a driver personally. I wanted to and tried. I just wasn’t meant to be a racecar driver.
“I’m a racecar builder and have developed and built a lot of winning racecars. It requires the right vehicle, but must also have the right driver,” Gary said. “Fortunately, I’ve been able to hire some of the best drivers in the world. I’ve built cars that have won major championships under other ownerships.”
Dick Trickle was one of the most renowned drivers of cars Gary built. In more than 2,200 races, Trickle logged one million laps and is believed to have won more than 1,200 feature races. He was billed as the winningest short-track driver in history.
Gary moved his family to Council Grove in 1972 after visiting Baker and Helen Axe, bakery owners. “We knew the Axes in California, and really liked Council Grove when we stopped to see them,” Gary said.
With wife Patty and children Monique and Gary Junior, the family’s Gary’s Speed Shop is headquartered at Council Grove.
“Many people didn’t even know about the business and still don’t,” Gary said. “I’ve had several jobs since living here including owning Council Grove Tire on East Main for six years.”
A major farming operation with cow-calf production was developed northeast of town where the family had their home.
“My son and I did custom hay baling for several years,” Gary said. “I liked the cattle business and had a good horse at one time. But drought with low cattle prices pushed us out and we sold the farm in 2013.”
While maturity has slowed Gary some, his racecar endeavors have continued while he’s had occasional various outside employment.
“I can do about anything if I set my mind to it and have done over-the-road trucking,” Gary said. “I’m now the fuel truck driver for Wildcat Construction working on K177, and it’s really a great job.”
Five racecars, three of which are super trucks have been built by Gary and are in his shop race ready. “I’m confident in my ability to build racecars and they’ll all be winners with the right drivers.”
Like all sports, racecars are an expensive profession and hobby. “Everything costs a lot these days,” Gary insisted. “Prize money is good if you win, but there can be only one winner. Building a car, traveling to races, paying entry fees, hiring a driver, the expenses are almost endless.”
Still no end in sight for the vibrant Racecar Gary. “My wife has slowed down with health issues, and our daughter died at just 44 years old from cancer. Our son will retire soon after a Manhattan Fire Department career.
“I plan to keep building racecars and merchandizing racecar equipment with a strong emphasis on safety equipment. I will attend and work at as many car races as my schedule permits,” Racecar Gary said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.