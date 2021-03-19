Kids of the human persuasion and kids of the goat persuasion came together in front of the Burnley Memorial Library in Cottonwood Falls Friday morning.
Sherry Wilson raises goats east of Cottonwood Falls and brought a handful of her goats ranging in age from two weeks to eight weeks. She enjoys letting people meet and bottle feed her goats, whether she brings them out into public or invites others to visit them at her home.
And she has plenty of goats for people to spend time with.
“I have 20 nannies and they’re all giving birth,” she said. “All but five of them have given birth [this year]. We have lots of goats at home. … Kids love them.”
Wilson raises the goats until they are around six months old, at which point they are sold for meat. She said that they are very much like dogs because once you feed them, they follow you around expecting more.
Erica Markley brought her daughter Wren to the library to meet the goats after seeing a post about it on Facebook and thinking it would be a good spring break activity.
Wren said that, while sheep are her favorite farm animal, she enjoyed the goats from a distance.
“They’re cool, but when they were just walking toward me, I just ran,” she said. “I thought they were going to chew my pants.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.