Chase County Junior and Senior High cross country teams competed at the Lyndon invitational meet last week, which hosted 18 teams.
The men's team placed third in the team scoring. Silus Hernandez medaled 5th with a time of 18:12. Carson Schroer medaled 13th with a time of 19:24.
In the varsity women's race, Sadie Mushrush medaled third with a time of 23:41 and Kinslea Glanville medaled 11th with a time of 25:57.
"I was happy with the overall performances by our team, they had to battle with lots of smoke in the air, but they fought through that and are consistently improving their times," cross county coach Amy Budke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.