The Chase County Commission signed a quit claim deed for the former Cedar Point fire station property at their meeting on Monday.
An initial quit claim deed was signed in December but had to be redone to fix a problem with the legal description of the property.
The new Cedar Point Fire Station is functional, County Clerk and Election Officer Connie Pretzer said, and will have a well drilled in the coming weeks.
“They were going to originally run water from the water plant and they decided with the labor involved because it’s quite a distance … and the cost of the water and the cost of materials to get the water to the fire station … it’s cheaper to drill a well, if [they] can find water,” Pretzer said.
In other business, CPA Cindy Jensen presented commissioners with recommendations from an audit for the 2021 year.
Recommendations included regular check-ins with county departments experiencing staffing shortages, formalizing reconciliations for tax rules and warrants and redemptions, and more.
The mayor of Elmdale, Josh Simmons, has announced his resignation, commission chair Tony Hazelton announced. Simmons’ last day is Aug. 26.
“[The mayor position] will fall to the lap of the president of the council, who is Ruth Green, until the next election,” Pretzer said.
The commission also approved a resolution, 2022-08, honoring the service of Chase County Sheriff Richard Dorneker. Dorneker has been the sheriff of Chase County for over 17 years and will be retiring on Sept. 1.
The next commission meeting is Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. Chase County has a public budget hearing set for Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.
