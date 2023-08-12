Chelsea Harshman was overwhelmed with gratitude Thursday as community members came out to celebrate a ribbon cutting for Harshman Creek in downtown Cottonwood Falls.
Located at 306 Broadway St., Harshman Creek is a boutique store offering refurbished furniture, clothing and accessories.
Chase County Chamber of Commerce director Toni Schneider said the store has been a labor of love that garnered support from friends and family as it came together.
“[Chelsea’s] always had a knack for refinishing furniture, we all know that, and she outgrew her garage at home,” she said. “So she reached out to Chuck and Heidi Maggard and said, ‘Hey, do you got any ideas?’ and they came up with this place.”
The building, which formerly housed the Chase County Leader-News, was in ill-repair when Harshman took it over.
“It was in sad shape,” Schneider said.
Local stonemason Luke Koch did the stonework on the storefront, and local people and family and friends did much of the work inside.
“We’re just thrilled to have you in our business community,” Schneider said.
Harshman said she recognized a need for a boutique like Harshman Creek in Chase County. She’s always wanted to open her own store, and wanted to stay close to home at the same time so her children could walk to the store after school.
“We don’t really have anything like this in Chase County,” she said. “We have to drive and the closest we have anything like this is in Emporia and Wichita to get anything. People like to get furniture redone, and nobody really does that anymore, so that really helped tremendously.”
Harshman added that she felt it was important to bring businesses back to downtown Cottonwood Falls.
“That’s the big thing,” she said.
Wanting to fill more than just a need for refurbished furniture, Harshman is also carrying clothing and accessories. Clothing fits a wide-range of sizes, which she said was important, too.
“I know my style’s not everyone’s style, and I totally respect that and I wanted to make sure that we have sizes for everybody,” she said. “It’s hard as a boutique owner to find sizes, so I wanted to make sure everyone felt comfortable and welcome to shop here.”
Harshman said she wanted to thank her husband, Trenton Harshman, for being her “biggest supporter” as she opened the store.
“He deserves more credit than anybody,” she said.
Right now, the boutique is open 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. For more information, you can find them on Facebook @harshmancreek.
