Cleanup efforts are beginning in Chase County, following Wednesday evening's tornadoes. For more photos, check the Leader-News print edition on Saturday. 

 Shayla Gaulding/Leader-News

Cleanup efforts continue for Chase County residents following a series of tornadoes that touched down throughout the county Wednesday evening.

According to Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh, Chase County authorities are working alongside the City of Strong City and the City of Cottonwood Falls as well as being in contact with State and Federal authorities as they assess the total extent of damage from the storms.

