Cleanup efforts continue for Chase County residents following a series of tornadoes that touched down throughout the county Wednesday evening.
According to Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh, Chase County authorities are working alongside the City of Strong City and the City of Cottonwood Falls as well as being in contact with State and Federal authorities as they assess the total extent of damage from the storms.
The Chase County Commission has approved a disaster declaration for this event and the National Weather Service has staff in Chase County completing storm surveys to identify the path and strength of the storms.
Both Cottonwood Falls and Strong City will pick up any limbs over the coming days that are left at the curb line. Utility companies are working diligently to restore all power and hope to have that done by the end of Thursday.
"We have reports of damage from across the county. Homes, barns, sheds, trees, and power poles have all been reported damaged. Thankfully, only 2 minor injuries have been reported at this time," Welsh said in a statement Thursday. "If you have not already reported your storm damage to the Sheriff’s Office, please contact us at 620-273-6313 so we can track the impact of the storm."
Welsh said the Sheriff's Office is also collecting photographs of the storm and damage at CCSO@ChaseCountyKS.com at this time in order to help assist with tracking the extent of the damage. Specific needs or requests can be called into the Sheriff’s Office at 620-273-6313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.