The colors of the Friday forecast are golden sunshine and red flags.
The latest above-average day for temperatures in the Emporia area initially included a red flag warning for outdoor burning in Chase and Greenwood Counties. Lyon County was added around 8 a.m.
A National Weather Service advisory issued before dawn Friday said “extreme grassland fire danger” will exist from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. From Manhattan and the Flint Hills west to Hutchinson, and south to central Oklahoma.
Sustained winds of 20-30 miles pr hour are forecast, with gusts as high as 45. Humidity levels will drop as low as 25 percent.
Lyon County wind gusts may be less extreme, but still could reach 35 miles per hour.
Outdoor burning “is not prohibited, but use extreme caution,” Michael Nunley with the Emporia Fire Department said.
Morning clouds will move away, with a forecast high of 71 degrees. That would tie the December 10 record at Emporia Municipal Airport, which was set only last year.
The next chance for rain in Emporia is not until Wednesday night, and it's only 20%.
NOTE This story has been updated for the addition of Lyon County to the red flag warning.
