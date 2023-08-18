The Chase County Leader-News
A water warning has been issued for much of Chase County, including the cities of Cottonwood Falls and Strong City and the Rural Water District #1.
A water warning has been issued for much of Chase County, including the cities of Cottonwood Falls and Strong City and the Rural Water District #1.
The warning was issued through a series of proclamations signed Friday after dry conditions, heat and equipment failure at the Alluvial Aquifer depleted the county’s water supply.
According to the county’s Water Conservation Plan, shared on Facebook by the City of Strong City, the goal is to reduce peak water demands by 20%, while reducing weekly water use by 10%.
During the warning, water use for non-essential activities, such as washing cars, filling pools, watering lawns and other water waste should be avoided. Visit the Strong City https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063476833153 for updates and more information.
The Chase County Leader-News will update as more information becomes available.
