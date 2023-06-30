Looking for something to do this weekend in Chase County? You have plenty of options.
Pioneer Bluffs Prairie Talks
On Saturday, you can head down to Matfield Green to enjoy the scenery and Kansas history at the Pioneer Bluffs Prairie Talks. At 1:30 p.m., Carol House of Arkansas City will discuss her late husband, Bill House, who went from being an attorney to raising Grand Champion Herefords.
House was a strong influence in legislative initiatives that impacted the entire beef cattle industry. He served as past president of the Kansas Livestock Association, the American Hereford Association, and the American National Cattleman’s Association, now the National Cattlemen’s Association. During the Prairie Talk, Carol House will tell many stories, possibly even how an 1,800 lb plastic ornamental bull came to be in her front yard.
At 2:30 p.m., Nancy Methvin of Lincolnville will tell how her Louisiana ranch family’s summer adventure turned into 46 years of living in, and loving, the Flint Hills of Kansas.
The Methvin family ranched in Louisiana Bayou Country on land that had been in the family since 1714. The family came to the Flint Hills for one summer in 1977, and stayed on land that was once part of the original 101 Ranch and the Frye/Ronsick Ranch. Nancy will discuss the history of the areas they have lived.
There is no cost to attend these Prairie Talks, but donations are appreciated and will support future program events. Refreshments will be available and reservations are requested but not required and will help ensure plenty of chairs are out. RSVP on the Facebook event page or to Executive Director, Lynn Smith, at lynn@pioneerbluffs.org or 620-753-3484.
Steve Snell at Matfield Green Works
While you’re in Matfield Green, you can also stop by 640 Kansas 177 for the first of the Matfield Green Works’ 2023 Summer Series. At 1 p.m., artist and Associate Professor of Art in the Foundation Department at the Kansas City Art Institute Steve Snell will be presenting his “2,000 Mile River Journey to Find Inspiration in Local History and Place.”
During the program, Snell will be discussing a recent painting journey, in which he paddled and painted all 2,341 miles of the Missouri River in a canoe in search of art. He also floated part of the Connecticut River in a couch boat in search of adventure. Snell will be talking about his plein air painting journey and how it’s been shaped by local history and place.
Independence Day celebrations
And of course, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Independence Day with the entire family. As the weather cools down Saturday, you can head over to the Old School Development District for their fireworks sale fundraiser.
The Chase County Old School will be selling fireworks from July 1-4 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Cash, check or credit are accepted and drinks and snacks will be available. The fireworks stand, located inside the Old School, is staffed by volunteers and all proceeds go toward the Old School Community Center renovations and programs.
On Monday evening, head down to Swope Park for the annual fireworks show. Before the show, stop by the Chase County Veterans, who will be grilling up hamburgers at hot dogs starting at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. or sold out. Popsicles and water bottles will also be available and all proceeds will go to the All Veterans Memorial.
If you are a veteran looking to avoid the fireworks, CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness will be hosting a free showing of the new Indiana Jones movie. Tickets are for all veterans with an optional plus one, and can be picked up at the CrossWinds office at 1000 Lincoln in Emporia on Monday from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. There will also be a handful of tickets available on a first come first serve basis the day of the showing, which starts at 9 p.m. Monday at the B&B Theater in Emporia.
