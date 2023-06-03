They will forever be enshrined in the hallowed halls of Chase County High School. Their names inscribed somewhere that people can see as part of the great Bulldog athletes in school history.
The Chase County boys 3200-meter relay team of senior Cooper Schroer, junior Silus Hernandez, sophomore Carson Schroer and junior Tucker Groh not only won state gold, they did it in dominating fashion.
They were timed in 8:12. They destroyed the school record which had stood for 40 years by 15 seconds. And the lane they ran in at Cessna Stadium had to be repaired from the fire created by their blazing speed.
“Winning a state championship to me is a feeling that words can’t even describe,” said Groh, who got four medals total. “I’ve always dreamed of being a state champ since I was a kid.”
“Being a state champ in the 4x800 means a lot to me this year,” said Cooper Schroer, who also medaled three times. “It is just a representation of our hard work this season and the seasons leading up to it.”
“We had the 4x800 relay and the 4x100 as records we thought we could break this season,” coach Derick Budke said. “We had run a variety of different lineups but had only shown this lineup once. We nearly broke the record that day in a race we weren’t pushed.”
There were four golden smiles from the relay unit, coaches, teammates and fans after the Dogs became just the third state championship relay team in school history. It’s the latest in a series of Van Cleave’s Vibes: Chronicling Kansas’ Greats.
Cooper Schroer got the sonic blitz started, just like he has done this spring.
“I knew it was important to have a strong start in this race and my teammates trusted me to accomplish that,” Cooper said. “We had it in us to PR and that’s exactly what we did.”
Hernandez ran second leg.
“As being the second leg of our relay team, I felt an enormous sense of responsibility to help create a gap between us and the other teams,” Hernandez said. “It was a vital role, and I knew that my performance could make all the difference in determining the outcome of the race.”
Carson Schroer next took the baton.
“For my leg in the 4x800, I knew I had to keep the lead that we had,” he said. “Being consistent was something I worked on a lot this season and that hard work paid off because I felt confident running my time.”
Groh made sure they continued the torrid pace.
“My leg as the anchor on the 4x800 was an important leg. My job was to grind as hard as I could to fight for that number one position or hold us in that spot,” Groh said. “It’s a gift and a curse at the same time to be held capable of that position.”
Eight minutes, 12 seconds from the time the gun was fired to the end, a state champion had emerged. And this one wore the black and red of Chase County.
“It’s a great way to end the season and my track career at Chase County,” said Cooper, who will run this fall at Emporia State.
“My teammates finished off great and I’m proud of our drive to get that state title and school record,” Carson said.
The 1600-meter relay team of Cooper, Groh, Brock Griffin and Wyatt Griffin finished second. Cooper also placed third in the 800. Groh nabbed third in the 400 and sixth in the long jump.
“Winning the 4x800 state championship meant so much more than a medal to me, it meant all my teammates and I’s hard work had paid off and gave us the end result we had been talking about all year long,” Groh said.
“I thought we could run 8:15, but our guys are a little tougher and faster than I give them credit,” the Bulldog coach said. “Awesome performance by them.”
“The adrenaline rush was so high that it was almost surreal,” Hernandez said. “Everyone was yelling and cheering, and it felt like we were on top of the world. It was a moment that I will never forget.
“I will miss my teammate Cooper, who is graduating and going to college, but I am grateful for the time we spent together on the track. We pushed each other to be our best, and we achieved something truly special as a team.”
