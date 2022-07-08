The Emporia Gazette
Reaching for windshield wipers reportedly led to a rollover crash on the Kansas Turnpike Thursday morning. It left two people slightly injured.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 19-year-old Nicholas Snell of Wichita was driving south around 8 a.m. When he reached for the wiper control about two miles north of Matfield Green, he bumped the steering wheel and his Impala went out of control.
The car then entered a ditch and rolled. Snell complained of pain, as did passenger Mardel Stebbins Jr., 20, of Andover. But troopers say both declined hospital treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.