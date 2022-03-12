Monday — BBQ meatballs, scalloped potatoes, Catalina blend veggies, hot cinnamon applesauce, wheat roll, baked custard

Tuesday — Tuna noodle casserole, Italian blend veggies, pear cheese salad, wheat roll

Wednesday — Smothered chicken breast, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, hot buttered beets, fresh fruit cup, wheat roll

Thursday — Corned beef dinner w/ cabbage, potatoes and carrots, pistachio pineapple delight, rye bread

Friday — Roast turkey w/ dressing, sweet potato, green beans plaki, wheat roll, lime poke cake

