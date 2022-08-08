Three counts against a Chase County shooting suspect have been dismissed, while three others remain for an upcoming trial.
Chase County Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones removed three aggravated assault counts against Eric McClure of Milford at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Friday.
Jones found probable cause against McClure for aggravated battery, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and operating a car without an ignition interlock device.
Authorities say McClure, 38, fired a nine-millimeter handgun at a passing sport utility vehicle on K-150 on the morning of Friday, May 13. Four people in the SUV were heading from Emporia to work in McPherson.
Only Erik Miranda-Reyes was shot. His injuries were minor. He testified during Friday’s hearing.
The three dismissed counts may have resulted from the other people in the SUV coming under fire.
McClure was found unconscious in a creek along K-150 and was hospitalized for a few days. A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.
McClure was bound over for trial and will be arraigned Tuesday, September 6. He remains in the Lyon County Jail on $15,000 bond, apparently there because the Chase County Jail is full.
